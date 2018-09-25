Cape Cod Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Perspective: front
Cape Cod Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

8 ozUPC: 0002068500028
Product Details

The classic pairing of salty and tangyflavors is loved by so many (including us). So we challenged ourselves to come up with the perfect mouth-puckering recipe as a tribute. We found that the thick-sliced, robust potato taste of our kettle cooked potato chips called for a bit more vinegar that a thinner chip might hold. The result is a tangy, salty-sour taste delivered with a full, hearty crunch that people crave.

  • No Artificial Colors, Flavors, or Preservatives
  • Gluten Free
  • 0 trans fat

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat4.2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium310mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola Oil, Safflower Oil, and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin, Salt, Vinegar Powder, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Dextrose, Acetic Acid, Sugar, Apple Cider Vinegar Powder

Allergen Info
Free from Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
