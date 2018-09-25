Cape Cod Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Product Details
The classic pairing of salty and tangyflavors is loved by so many (including us). So we challenged ourselves to come up with the perfect mouth-puckering recipe as a tribute. We found that the thick-sliced, robust potato taste of our kettle cooked potato chips called for a bit more vinegar that a thinner chip might hold. The result is a tangy, salty-sour taste delivered with a full, hearty crunch that people crave.
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors, or Preservatives
- Gluten Free
- 0 trans fat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola Oil, Safflower Oil, and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin, Salt, Vinegar Powder, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Dextrose, Acetic Acid, Sugar, Apple Cider Vinegar Powder
Allergen Info
Free from Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
