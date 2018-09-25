Cape Cod® Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Kettle Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Cape Cod® Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Kettle Chips Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Cape Cod® Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Kettle Chips Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Cape Cod® Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Kettle Chips Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Cape Cod® Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Kettle Chips Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Cape Cod® Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Kettle Chips Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Cape Cod® Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Kettle Chips

7.5 ozUPC: 0002068500320
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

At first glance, it's not the most obvious pairing. But by adding a bit of sweetness to the jalapeno, we temper its fiery kick and create an amazing combination of flavors. Like many classic recipes, it pleases the palette in two ways at once. The same could be said of the Cape Cod potato chip. A hearty, satisfying crunch followed by robust potato flavor. Cape Cod Potato Chips are known for their quality taste, hearty crunch and distinctly remarkable flavors. These delicious chips are made with premium ingredients beginning with oil, salt and potatoes. Available in many traditional and unique varieties, Cape Cod Potato Chips maintain the tradition of using high quality ingredients in all its snacks.

  • SWEET & SPICY SNACK: We've added a sweet touch to the bold spice of Southwestern Jalapeno peppers for a unique bold flavor
  • KETTLE COOKED CHIPS: Kettle cooked potato chips with a distinctive Cape Cod crunch
  • QUALITY INGREDIENTS: Carefully selected simple ingredients like potatoes, oil and salt
  • GLUTEN FREE SNACK: No gluten and no artificial preservatives or flavors
  • A CROWD FAVORITE: Large size bags are perfect for parties, picnics, BBQs, or snacking at home with the family

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
7.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeAmount per serving
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat4.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium5mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium322mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola Oil, Safflower Oil, and/or Sunflower Oil), Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Torula Yeast, Jalapeno Pepper Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Green Bell Pepper Powder, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Spice, Dry Vinegar, Paprika Extract (color).

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More