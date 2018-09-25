Cape Cod® Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Kettle Chips
Product Details
At first glance, it's not the most obvious pairing. But by adding a bit of sweetness to the jalapeno, we temper its fiery kick and create an amazing combination of flavors. Like many classic recipes, it pleases the palette in two ways at once. The same could be said of the Cape Cod potato chip. A hearty, satisfying crunch followed by robust potato flavor. Cape Cod Potato Chips are known for their quality taste, hearty crunch and distinctly remarkable flavors. These delicious chips are made with premium ingredients beginning with oil, salt and potatoes. Available in many traditional and unique varieties, Cape Cod Potato Chips maintain the tradition of using high quality ingredients in all its snacks.
- SWEET & SPICY SNACK: We've added a sweet touch to the bold spice of Southwestern Jalapeno peppers for a unique bold flavor
- KETTLE COOKED CHIPS: Kettle cooked potato chips with a distinctive Cape Cod crunch
- QUALITY INGREDIENTS: Carefully selected simple ingredients like potatoes, oil and salt
- GLUTEN FREE SNACK: No gluten and no artificial preservatives or flavors
- A CROWD FAVORITE: Large size bags are perfect for parties, picnics, BBQs, or snacking at home with the family
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola Oil, Safflower Oil, and/or Sunflower Oil), Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Torula Yeast, Jalapeno Pepper Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Green Bell Pepper Powder, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Spice, Dry Vinegar, Paprika Extract (color).
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
