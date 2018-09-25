Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola Oil, Safflower Oil, and/or Sunflower Oil), Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Torula Yeast, Jalapeno Pepper Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Green Bell Pepper Powder, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Spice, Dry Vinegar, Paprika Extract (color).

Allergen Info

Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

