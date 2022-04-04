Hover to Zoom
Caposaldo Sparkling Peach
750 mLUPC: 0008469251414
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar15g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wine , Grape Must , Water , Sugar , Peach Aroma , Yellow Tartrazine , Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
