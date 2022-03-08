Wash your dishes while renewing your senses with the essential oils of Capri Lemon Verbena Dish Soap. Capri’s powerful plant-based detergents cut through the toughest grease and leave dishes sparkling clean. Capris lemon verbena essential oils are known to bring heightened awareness, invigoration and an improved focus while purifying toxins. Biodegradable dish soap infused with special essential oil blends to help you create the home environment you desire. Only Capri uses a special blend of Tea Tree, Rosemary and Cedarwood essential oils with our pure Lemon Verbena to deliver an invigorating dish soap.

Pure, natural, essential oil-based cleansers create a balanced, welcoming environment.

Specially developed aromatherapy blends clean the home and infuse it with uplifting fragrances.

Powerful natural plant-based cleansers effectively clean but contain nothing harsh or harmful.

100% Biodegradable