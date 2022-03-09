Capris all natural essential oils are known to help relieve fatigue, control stress and promote feelings of well-being and balance. Only Capri uses a special blend of Almond Oil, Eucalyptus and Peppermint essential oils with our Sweet Basil to deliver a refreshing dish soap. Wash your dishes while renewing your senses with the essential oils of Capri Sweet Basil Dish Soap. Capris powerful plant-based detergents cut through the toughest grease and leave dishes sparkling clean. Our natural dish soap is biodegradable and mild as it is made without toxic chemicals that are left behind on your dishes when using commercial dish soaps.

Pure, natural, essential oil-based cleansers create a balanced, welcoming environment.

Specially developed aromatherapy blends clean the home and infuse it with uplifting fragrances.

Powerful natural plant-based cleansers effectively clean but contain nothing harsh or harmful.

100% Biodegradable