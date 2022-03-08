Clean your hands while energizing your mind and body with the refreshing, stimulating aroma of Capri Sweet Basil Hand Soap. Capris all natural essential oils are known to help relieve fatigue, control stress and promote feelings of well-being and balance. Gentle hand soap that cleans away germs and refreshes your skin. Try our Sweet Basil blend to regain balance and refresh your senses. Only Capri uses a special blend of Almond Oil, Eucalyptus and Peppermint essential oils with our Sweet Basil to deliver a refreshing hand soap.

Pure, natural, essential oil-based cleansers create a balanced, welcoming environment.

Specially developed aromatherapy blends clean the home and infuse it with uplifting fragrances.

Powerful natural plant-based cleansers effectively clean but contain nothing harsh or harmful.

100% Biodegradable