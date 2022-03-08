White lavender essential oil has many great benefits for irritated skin which is why we crafted this hand soap blend using white lavender. Only Capri uses a special blend of Juniper, Thyme and Chamomile essential oils with our pure White Lavender to deliver a relaxing Hand Soap. Clean your hands while bringing tranquility to your senses with the essential oils in our White Lavender Hand Soap. Capri uses all-natural essential oils that are known to help promote relaxation, reduce stress and calm the nerves. Our plant-based hand soaps are free from harmful chemicals and are instead infused with soothing essential oils.

Pure, natural, essential oil-based cleansers create a balanced, welcoming environment.

These specially developed aromatherapy blends clean the home and infuse it with uplifting fragrances.

Powerful natural plant-based cleansers effectively clean but contain nothing harsh or harmful.

100% Biodegradable