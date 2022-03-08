Hover to Zoom
Capri Essentials White Lavender Hand Soap
16 fl ozUPC: 0007109932001
Product Details
White lavender essential oil has many great benefits for irritated skin which is why we crafted this hand soap blend using white lavender. Only Capri uses a special blend of Juniper, Thyme and Chamomile essential oils with our pure White Lavender to deliver a relaxing Hand Soap. Clean your hands while bringing tranquility to your senses with the essential oils in our White Lavender Hand Soap. Capri uses all-natural essential oils that are known to help promote relaxation, reduce stress and calm the nerves. Our plant-based hand soaps are free from harmful chemicals and are instead infused with soothing essential oils.
- Pure, natural, essential oil-based cleansers create a balanced, welcoming environment.
- These specially developed aromatherapy blends clean the home and infuse it with uplifting fragrances.
- Powerful natural plant-based cleansers effectively clean but contain nothing harsh or harmful.
- 100% Biodegradable