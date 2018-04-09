Capri Sun® Fruit Punch Flavored Juice Drink Blend Pouches
Product Details
Capri Sun Naturally Flavored Fruit Punch Juice Drink Blend offers an all natural drink option conveniently packaged for portability. Each pouch of ready to drink fruit punch captures the sweet, juicy flavor of oranges, pineapples, apples, and other fruits in a kid friendly drink. This 10 count box of fruit punch drink pouches contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and no high fructose corn syrup. That's what makes Capri Sun as epic as the kids who drink it.
- A blast of fruit punch flavor from natural ingredients creates an appealing kids drink
- Contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and no high fructose corn syrup
- 13g total sugar per 6 fl oz serving
- Packed in individual pouches with straws
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water; Sugar; Pear and Grape Juice Concentrates; Citric Acid; Orange, Apple and Pineapple Juice Concentrates; Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More