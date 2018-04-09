Capri Sun Naturally Flavored Fruit Punch Juice Drink Blend offers an all natural drink option conveniently packaged for portability. Each pouch of ready to drink fruit punch captures the sweet, juicy flavor of oranges, pineapples, apples, and other fruits in a kid friendly drink. This 10 count box of fruit punch drink pouches contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and no high fructose corn syrup. That's what makes Capri Sun as epic as the kids who drink it.

A blast of fruit punch flavor from natural ingredients creates an appealing kids drink

Contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and no high fructose corn syrup

13g total sugar per 6 fl oz serving

Packed in individual pouches with straws