Capri Sun® Fruit Punch Flavored Juice Drink Blend Pouches Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Capri Sun® Fruit Punch Flavored Juice Drink Blend Pouches Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Capri Sun® Fruit Punch Flavored Juice Drink Blend Pouches Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Capri Sun® Fruit Punch Flavored Juice Drink Blend Pouches Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Capri Sun® Fruit Punch Flavored Juice Drink Blend Pouches Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Capri Sun® Fruit Punch Flavored Juice Drink Blend Pouches Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Capri Sun® Fruit Punch Flavored Juice Drink Blend Pouches

10 ct / 6 fl ozUPC: 0008768400107
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

Capri Sun Naturally Flavored Fruit Punch Juice Drink Blend offers an all natural drink option conveniently packaged for portability. Each pouch of ready to drink fruit punch captures the sweet, juicy flavor of oranges, pineapples, apples, and other fruits in a kid friendly drink. This 10 count box of fruit punch drink pouches contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and no high fructose corn syrup. That's what makes Capri Sun as epic as the kids who drink it.

  • A blast of fruit punch flavor from natural ingredients creates an appealing kids drink
  • Contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and no high fructose corn syrup
  • 13g total sugar per 6 fl oz serving
  • Packed in individual pouches with straws

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (177 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water; Sugar; Pear and Grape Juice Concentrates; Citric Acid; Orange, Apple and Pineapple Juice Concentrates; Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More