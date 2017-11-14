Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Capri Sun® Lemonade Pouches
10 ct / 6 fl ozUPC: 0008768400106
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 14
Product Details
Capri Sun® is awesomeness in a pouch. It has all of the deliciousness without any of the bad stuff. It's made with all-natural ingredients-that means no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or high fructose corn syrup. That's what makes Capri Sun as epic as the kids who drink it!
- All Natural Ingredients
- Lemonade Flavored Juice Drink Blend From Concentrate
- 35% Less Sugar Than Leading Regular Juice Drinks
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors
- No Preservatives
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (177 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Sugar14g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Rochelle Salt (Natural Buffer), Natural Flavor, Rosemary Extract (To Protect Flavor)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More