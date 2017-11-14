Capri Sun® is awesomeness in a pouch. It has all of the deliciousness without any of the bad stuff. It's made with all-natural ingredients-that means no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or high fructose corn syrup. That's what makes Capri Sun as epic as the kids who drink it!

All Natural Ingredients

Lemonade Flavored Juice Drink Blend From Concentrate

35% Less Sugar Than Leading Regular Juice Drinks

No High Fructose Corn Syrup

No Artificial Colors, Flavors

No Preservatives