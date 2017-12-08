Capri Sun® Roarin' Waters Grape Geyser Flavored Water Beverage Pouches Perspective: front
Capri Sun® Roarin' Waters Grape Geyser Flavored Water Beverage Pouches Perspective: back
Capri Sun® Roarin' Waters Grape Geyser Flavored Water Beverage Pouches Perspective: left
Capri Sun® Roarin' Waters Grape Geyser Flavored Water Beverage Pouches Perspective: right
Capri Sun® Roarin' Waters Grape Geyser Flavored Water Beverage Pouches Perspective: bottom
Capri Sun® Roarin' Waters Grape Geyser Flavored Water Beverage Pouches

10 ct / 6 fl ozUPC: 0008768400115
Product Details

A Wave of Deliciousness Capri Sun® Roarin' Waters is the perfect combination of refreshing, hydrating water and the epic fruit flavors that kids love. With that much awesomeness in every pouch, Capri Sun® Roarin' Waters is the flavored water that's guaranteed to make a splash! Everything that goes into our pouches is there to bring out the epicness of childhood. In other words, it's all good.

  • All natural ingredients
  • Flavored water beverage
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • No artificial colors or flavors
  • No preservatives
  • USDA Organic

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pouches (354 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Sugar15g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Stevia Leaf Extract, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
