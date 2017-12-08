Capri Sun® Roarin' Waters Grape Geyser Flavored Water Beverage Pouches
A Wave of Deliciousness Capri Sun® Roarin' Waters is the perfect combination of refreshing, hydrating water and the epic fruit flavors that kids love. With that much awesomeness in every pouch, Capri Sun® Roarin' Waters is the flavored water that's guaranteed to make a splash! Everything that goes into our pouches is there to bring out the epicness of childhood. In other words, it's all good.
- All natural ingredients
- Flavored water beverage
- No high fructose corn syrup
- No artificial colors or flavors
- No preservatives
- USDA Organic
Filtered Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Stevia Leaf Extract, Natural Flavor
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
