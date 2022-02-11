Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Tropical Tide Flavored Water Beverage Pouches Perspective: front
Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Tropical Tide Flavored Water Beverage Pouches Perspective: back
Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Tropical Tide Flavored Water Beverage Pouches Perspective: left
Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Tropical Tide Flavored Water Beverage Pouches Perspective: right
Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Tropical Tide Flavored Water Beverage Pouches Perspective: top
Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Tropical Tide Flavored Water Beverage Pouches Perspective: bottom
Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Tropical Tide Flavored Water Beverage Pouches

10 ct / 6 fl ozUPC: 0008768400112
Product Details

Take your tastebuds on a refreshing trip to the tropics with Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Tropical Fruit Flavored Water Beverage. No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Now with all natural ingredients, no artificial sweeteners and naturally sweetened with sugar and stevia leaf extract. Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Naturally Flavored Tropical Tide Water Beverage makes hydration easy and flavorful with a refreshing ready to drink beverage you can take anywhere. Natural mixed fruit flavor adds a fruity touch to thirst-quenching water.Capri Sun makes it easy to take this mixed fruit drink along on all your adventures.

  • Ten 6 fl. oz. pouches of Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Naturally Flavored Tropical Tide Water Beverage
  • Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Naturally Flavored Tropical Tide Water Beverage delivers hydration with the fruit flavors kids love
  • Each drink pouch contains 50% less sugar than the average leading fruit juices (Per 6 fl. oz., this product 8 g total sugar, leading average fruit juices 20 g sugar)
  • Contains no high fructose corn syrup
  • Made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
  • Perfect for your child's lunch

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pouches (354 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Sugar15g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Stevia Leaf Extract, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
