Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Tropical Tide Flavored Water Beverage Pouches
Product Details
Take your tastebuds on a refreshing trip to the tropics with Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Tropical Fruit Flavored Water Beverage. No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Now with all natural ingredients, no artificial sweeteners and naturally sweetened with sugar and stevia leaf extract. Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Naturally Flavored Tropical Tide Water Beverage makes hydration easy and flavorful with a refreshing ready to drink beverage you can take anywhere. Natural mixed fruit flavor adds a fruity touch to thirst-quenching water.Capri Sun makes it easy to take this mixed fruit drink along on all your adventures.
- Ten 6 fl. oz. pouches of Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Naturally Flavored Tropical Tide Water Beverage
- Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Naturally Flavored Tropical Tide Water Beverage delivers hydration with the fruit flavors kids love
- Each drink pouch contains 50% less sugar than the average leading fruit juices (Per 6 fl. oz., this product 8 g total sugar, leading average fruit juices 20 g sugar)
- Contains no high fructose corn syrup
- Made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
- Perfect for your child's lunch
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Stevia Leaf Extract, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More