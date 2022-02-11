Take your tastebuds on a refreshing trip to the tropics with Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Tropical Fruit Flavored Water Beverage. No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Now with all natural ingredients, no artificial sweeteners and naturally sweetened with sugar and stevia leaf extract. Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Naturally Flavored Tropical Tide Water Beverage makes hydration easy and flavorful with a refreshing ready to drink beverage you can take anywhere. Natural mixed fruit flavor adds a fruity touch to thirst-quenching water.Capri Sun makes it easy to take this mixed fruit drink along on all your adventures.

Ten 6 fl. oz. pouches of Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Naturally Flavored Tropical Tide Water Beverage

Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Naturally Flavored Tropical Tide Water Beverage delivers hydration with the fruit flavors kids love

Each drink pouch contains 50% less sugar than the average leading fruit juices (Per 6 fl. oz., this product 8 g total sugar, leading average fruit juices 20 g sugar)

Contains no high fructose corn syrup

Made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives

Perfect for your child's lunch