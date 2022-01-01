Pop Marvel Vers Action Figure

Who I was a little confused by this awesome Vers bobblehead from Pop! Marvel. It looks like Carol Danvers, but she's got on a green suit and goes by Vers. After a little bit, I realized this is Carol but she's using her Kree name. I thought they looked alike. Featuring her Kree green outfit and a solid case of amnesia, Vers is here to get to know you better. This bobblehead is soon to be a collectors edition it's so cool, so grab one today!

