This Pop! Vinyl randomly ships as the chase variant. On average, this occurs 1:6 orders as advised by the manufacturer. Unfortunately, receipt of a chase variant can not be requested or guaranteed.From Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko! Figure stands 3 3/4 inches and comes in a window display box. Check out the other Captain Marvel figures from Funko! Collect them all!This Pop! Vinyl randomly ships as the chase variant. On average, this occurs 1:6 orders as advised by the manufacturer. Unfortunately, receipt of a chase variant can not be requested or guaranteed. From Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel (styles may vary), as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko! Stylized collectable stands 3 ÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã…Â¡ÃƒÆ’Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â¾ inches tall, perfect for any Captain Marvel fan! Collect and display all Captain Marvel pop! Vinyl's!Chase Ships 1 in 6