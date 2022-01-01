Hover to Zoom
Captain Morgan Long Island Iced Tea
1.75 LUPC: 0008200074350
Party like a Captain with Captain Morgan Long Island Iced Tea. Our blend combines rum, vodka, whisky, gin and triple sec liqueur to create the classic cocktail's taste. Our 34 proof blend can be sipped on its own, simply pour over ice for a delicious party drink! Includes one 34 proof 1.75 L bottle of Captain Morgan Long Island Iced Tea.