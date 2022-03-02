Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Carapelli® 100% Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0001952155050
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
33.0 About servings per container
Serving size15 ml
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More