Carbona® Oxy Powered Pet Stain & Odor Remover
22 fl ozUPC: 0007040900182
Product Details
Conquer pet stains and the very unlovely odor that they give off. Our oxy-powered formula and built-in brush applicator gets right in to get pet stains and odors right out. It’ll save your carpet…and your day.
- Permanently removes stains so they won’t reappear
- Neutralizes odors to discourage pet resoiling