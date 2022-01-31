Carbona® Oxy Powered Pet Stain & Odor Remover Perspective: front
Carbona® Oxy Powered Pet Stain & Odor Remover Perspective: back
Carbona® Oxy Powered Pet Stain & Odor Remover Perspective: left
Carbona® Oxy Powered Pet Stain & Odor Remover Perspective: right
Carbona® Oxy Powered Pet Stain & Odor Remover

22 fl ozUPC: 0007040900182
Product Details

Conquer pet stains and the very unlovely odor that they give off. Our oxy-powered formula and built-in brush applicator gets right in to get pet stains and odors right out. It’ll save your carpet…and your day.

  • Permanently removes stains so they won’t reappear
  • Neutralizes odors to discourage pet resoiling

