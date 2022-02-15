Cardini's™ Garlic Lemon Caesar Dressing Perspective: front
Cardini's™ Garlic Lemon Caesar Dressing Perspective: back
Cardini's™ Garlic Lemon Caesar Dressing Perspective: left
Cardini's™ Garlic Lemon Caesar Dressing Perspective: right
Cardini's™ Garlic Lemon Caesar Dressing

12 fl ozUPC: 0007147501102
  • Made with real cheese
  • No artificial colors or flavors
  • No MSG added
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • Gluten free

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Parmesan Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Distilled Vinegar, Egg Yolk, Garlic Juice, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Sugar, Spice, Dehydrated Garlic, Mustard Seed, Corn Syrup, Natural Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate (Added To Maintain Freshness), Anchovies, White Wine, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Celery Seed, Tamarind, Calcium Disodium EDTA Added To Protect Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.