Ingredients

Soybean Oil, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Parmesan Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Distilled Vinegar, Egg Yolk, Garlic Juice, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Sugar, Spice, Dehydrated Garlic, Mustard Seed, Corn Syrup, Natural Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate (Added To Maintain Freshness), Anchovies, White Wine, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Celery Seed, Tamarind, Calcium Disodium EDTA Added To Protect Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More