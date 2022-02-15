Cardini's Original Caesar Salad Dressing Perspective: front
Cardini's Original Caesar Salad Dressing Perspective: left
Cardini's Original Caesar Salad Dressing Perspective: right
Cardini's Original Caesar Salad Dressing

32 fl ozUPC: 0007147501415
Product Details

This dressing is full of rich, creamy flavor crafted with a special blend of vinegars, Parmesan cheese, and seasonings.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Water, White Wine and Distilled Vinegars, Parmesan Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Egg Yolk, Salt, Garlic*, Spice, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Mustard Seed, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor, Onion*, Corn Syrup, Potassium Sorbate (Added To Maintain Freshness), Anchovies, Calcium Disodium EDTA Added To Protect Flavor, Celery Seed, Tamarind.

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
