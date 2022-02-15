Cardinis™ Three Cheese Caesar Dressing Perspective: front
Cardinis™ Three Cheese Caesar Dressing Perspective: back
Cardinis™ Three Cheese Caesar Dressing Perspective: left
Cardinis™ Three Cheese Caesar Dressing Perspective: right
Cardinis™ Three Cheese Caesar Dressing

12 fl ozUPC: 0007147501105
  • No artificial colors or flavors
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • Gluten free
  • Refrigerate after opening

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Soybean Oil, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Egg Yolk, Parmesan Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Distilled Vinegar, Asiago Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Romano Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Garlic*, Spice, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Mustard Seed, Xanthan Gum, Onion*, Corn Syrup, Potassium Sorbate (Added To Maintain Freshness), Anchovies, Calcium Disodium EDTA Added To Protect Flavor, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Celery Seed, Tamarind.*Dehydrated

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

