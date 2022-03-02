Hover to Zoom
Carefree Acti-Fresh Long Daily Liners
42 ctUPC: 0007830006986
Product Details
Carefree Acti-Fresh Body Shape Panty Liners are designed to deliver daily protection that comfortably stays in place so you don't have to. These thin liners feature a quilted design that minimizes bunching and twisting and a Qwik-Dry core that wicks away moisture to keep you feeling clean. Use Carefree Acti-Fresh liners as a part of your everyday feminine hygiene routine to protect against light leaks, unexpected periods and everything in between.
- With Odor Neutralizers
- All Day Freshness
- So Thin And Absorbent, You'll Forget You're Wearing A Liner!
- CAREFREE ACTI-FRESH Long Liners Are Designed To Deliver Freshness, Thanks To An 8-Hour Odor Control System
- CAREFREE ACTI-FRESH Long Liners Have Extra Length For More Coverage, So All You Feel Is Control