Carefree Acti-Fresh Body Shape Panty Liners are designed to deliver daily protection that comfortably stays in place so you don't have to. These thin liners feature a quilted design that minimizes bunching and twisting and a Qwik-Dry core that wicks away moisture to keep you feeling clean. Use Carefree Acti-Fresh liners as a part of your everyday feminine hygiene routine to protect against light leaks, unexpected periods and everything in between.Peace of mind is built into every Carefree® Acti-Fresh® panty liner. Our unique odor control system gives you that extra boost of confidence when you need it.

So thin and absorbent you'll forget you're wearing a liner

8-hour odor control system

With odor neutralizers

All day freshness

Unscented