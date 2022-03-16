Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Carefree Regular Thong Liners
49 ctUPC: 0007830007001
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19
Product Details
Carefree Thong Panty Liners are specially designed to fit your skimpiest thong for daily protection from light leaks, unexpected periods and everything in between. End-to-end adhesive and stay-put wings keep this sanitary liner in place, while the odor control system keeps you feeling fresh and clean feeling. Use these liners as a part of your everyday feminine hygiene routine and stay protected against life's little surprises.
- Trusted protections- These pantiliners for women feel as soft and thin as panties and provide comfortable protection from light leaks, discharge and unexpected periods.
- Stay put wings- Wings on the backend of the pad wrap around the narrowest point of your panties, keeping your liner in place for a secure, no-shift fit.
- End-to-end adhesive- eliminates bunching and keeps you moving comfortably.
- Absorbs outdoors- The odor control system absorbs odors naturally to help deliver freshness throughout the day so you can move confidently.
- Designed for your skimpiest undies-Carefree Thong Liners are specially designed to fit your skimpiest, sexiest undies. The thin, stay-put design eliminates bunching for simply comfortable protection that works as hard as you do.