Caress® Black Orchid & Juniper Oil Scent Sheer Twilight™ Body Wash
Product Details
A finely fragranced body wash infused with fragrance pearls which release the scent of Black Orchid and Juniper Oil. This alluring fragrance, inspired by exotic blossoms at the peak of their bloom, lingers on your soft skin long after you step out of the shower.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Sodium Laureth Sulfate , Cocamidopropyl Betaine , Cocamide Mea , Fragrance , Citric Acid , Ppg-9 , Sodium Chloride , Tetrasodium EDTA , Methylchloroisothiazolinone , Methylisothiazolinone , Blue 1 , Red 33 .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
