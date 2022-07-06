Want to feel irresistible every day? Indulge in the irresistible decadence of Caress Daily Silk, a silkening bodywash infused with the scent of lush white peach and sweet silk blossom that will transform your shower into an everyday retreat. The freshness of the white peach adds a crisp zest to the fragrance, and it brings out the luscious sweetness of silk blossom. At the base of this Caress fine fragrance body wash for women sits sandalwood and musk – rich scents that both round out and soften the scent, leaving you with delicately scented skin, all day long. Caress Daily Silk is an indulgent womens body wash that blends rich, luxurious lather with expertly crafted fine fragrance. It is a shower gel that gently cleanses your skin to leave it delicately fragrant, beautifully soft.

This body soap effectively washes away dirt and bacteria while leaving your skin feeling instantly moisturized. It can be used to clean hands just as effectively as hand soap.

