Keep your precious cargo from flying out of the bed of your pickup with this cargo net. This cargo net is secured by 24 durable plastic hooks, can be used with any pickup truck, and features sealed crimp covers that are scratch-proof and prevent rust.

Sealed crimp covers are scratch-proof and rust-proof

This premium pickup truck net stretches to conform to various loads to help you easily secure your cargo.

Knotted design and durable non-marring plastic hooks protect surfaces from damage.

Netting made of polypropylene outer jacket woven over the rubber core for maximum strength.

Includes (24) durable plastic hooks that can be attached anywhere on the net for versatility.

Measures 60" x 78" unstretched and comes in the color gray.

Model: 84062