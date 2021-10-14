Hover to Zoom
Caribbean Dreams® Instant Ginger Tea
10 ctUPC: 0074965035150
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1sachet (18 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar13g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Spray Dried Ginger/When Diluted (100ml) Ginger Extract Maltodextrin
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More