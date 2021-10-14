Hover to Zoom
Caribbean Dreams Instant Ginger Tea
14 ctUPC: 0074965035155
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1sachet (4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.33%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ginger Extract 100%
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
