Caribbean Sunshine Jamaican Brown Stew Seasoning
12 fl ozUPC: 0081091301288
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14.8 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11.25%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Water, Vinegar, Escallion, Brown Sugar, Onion, Molasses, Caramel, Garlic, Scotch Bonnet Peppers, Celery Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Mixed Spice, Salt, Black Pepper, Thyme, Modified Corn Starch, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.