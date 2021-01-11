Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.25tbsp (11.8 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 0

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 145mg 6.04%

Total Carbohydrate 1g 0.33% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 0g

Calcium 20mg 2%

Iron 0.72mg 4%

Vitamin A 300Number of International Units 6%

Vitamin C 6mg 10%