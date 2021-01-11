Hover to Zoom
Caribbean Sunshine Mild Boston Jerk Seasoning
10 ozUPC: 0081091301260
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tbsp (11.8 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium145mg6.04%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A300Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Escallions, Hot Peppers, Garlic, Onion, Pimento, Black Pepper, Vinegar, Thyme, Salt, Spices
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.