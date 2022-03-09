Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tsp (5 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 0

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 50mg 2.08%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 1g

Protein 0g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%