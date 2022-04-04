Carlo Rossi Burgundy Red Wine delivers fruit-forward notes of black cherry along with hints of dark chocolate and spice. This big, bold California wine pairs perfectly with pasta dishes or spicy foods. An unpretentious wine, this full bodied Burgundy is perfect for dinner parties or large social gatherings. Because of its screw top lid, this Carlo Rossi wine bottle allows for easy opening and secure storage.

One 4 L bottle of Carlo Rossi Burgundy Red Wine

Fruit-forward notes of red berries with hints of dark chocolate and spice

Wine bottle with convenient screw top

Unpretentious Burgundy wine ideal for entertaining

Perfect for pairing with red pasta sauce or spicy dishes