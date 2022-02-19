Carlo Rossi Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine delivers fruit-forward notes of cherry and blackberry in a large wine bottle that's great for entertaining. This big, bold California wine pairs perfectly with steak or pork dishes. An unpretentious wine for beginners, this Cabernet Sauvignon is perfect for dinner parties or large social gatherings. The convenient Carlo Rossi large wine bottle is resealable for secure storage.

One 4 L bottle of Carlo Rossi Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

Fruit-forward notes of red cherry and blackberry

Convenient wine bottle with screw cap is ideal for entertaining

Perfect for pairing with steak or pork dishes

Red wine from California