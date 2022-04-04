Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Carlo Rossi Sangria Red Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008500000713
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 1
Product Details
Carlo Rossi Sangria Red Wine delivers fruit-forward notes of red fruits and citrus fruits. This red wine pairs perfectly with slices of fresh fruit. An unpretentious wine, this fruity Sangria in a larger 1.5 L bottle is ideal for your next fiesta or pool party. This Sangria wine is best served chilled. Because of its screw top lid, this convenient Carlo Rossi wine bottle allows for easy opening and secure storage.
- One 1.5 L bottle of Carlo Rossi Sangria Red Wine
- Fruit-forward notes of red fruit and citrus fruit
- Wine bottle with convenient screw cap for easy opening and secure storage
- Unpretentious Sangria wine ideal for entertaining
- Red Sangria is perfect for your next fiesta or pool party