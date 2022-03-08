Restore Energy levels Naturally with Ribose

What is Ribose?

Ribose is an all-natural 5-carbon sugar that helps facilitate the production of ATP. ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) is the primary source of energy for all of our cellular processes. It has been referred to s the "energy currency" of our cells. Ribose is also present in RNA (ribonucleic acid), which is important in protein synthesis. Our bodies naturally make ribose, but not very quickly in heart and muscle cells. These muscle cells use Ribose to produce energy within the tissue.

Current research suggests that this essential sugar:

Increases energy reserves

Helps maintain healthy energy levels in heart and muscle tissues

Promotes muscle recovery

Promotes increased cardiac efficiency and lowers stress during exercise

100% pure d-Ribose

Convenient single serving packets

Easily dissolves into any beverage

A month supply

Ideal for your exercise regimen

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.