Aloe vera is a succulent used for centuries for its healing properties.* Aloe Vera Gel contains the thick inner gel from the aloe vera leaf, which is freeze-dried to form a potent concentrated powder. Each soft gel provides 25 mg of aloe vera concentrate, supplying the equivalent of 5,000 mg (1 tsp) of aloe vera gel. Aloe Vera Gel supports digestive and colon health.*

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Aloe Vera Powder ( Aloe Barbadensis ) ( Inner Leaf ) , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Safflower Oil , Beeswax .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

