Aloe vera is a succulent used for centuries for its healing properties.* Aloe Vera Gel contains the thick inner gel from the aloe vera leaf, which is freeze-dried to form a potent concentrated powder. Each soft gel provides 25 mg of aloe vera concentrate, supplying the equivalent of 5,000 mg (1 tsp) of aloe vera gel. Aloe Vera Gel supports digestive and colon health.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.