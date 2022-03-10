Carlson B-12 Supplement
Product Details
Vitamin B12 is an essential water-soluble vitamin which promotes healthy brain and nerve function*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Dextrose , Sorbitol , Mannitol , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . ) , Citric Acid , Natural Lemon Flavor , Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More