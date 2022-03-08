Carlson B-6 Liquid Supplement Perspective: front
Carlson B-6 Liquid Supplement

4 fl ozUPC: 0008839502381
Product Details

Many people have difficulty swallowing pills; B-6 Liquid is an easy alternative. Each teaspoon provides 200 mg of Vitamin B6, and is sweetened with sorbitol, a sweetener naturally found in fruit*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
48.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1.5g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Methyl Paraben , Propyl Paraben , Purified Water , Citric Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
