Carlson B-6 Liquid Supplement
Product Details
Many people have difficulty swallowing pills; B-6 Liquid is an easy alternative. Each teaspoon provides 200 mg of Vitamin B6, and is sweetened with sorbitol, a sweetener naturally found in fruit*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Methyl Paraben , Propyl Paraben , Purified Water , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
