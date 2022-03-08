Carlson B Compleet 50 Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Carlson B Compleet 50

250 ctUPC: 0008839502022
Purchase Options

Product Details

B-Complete • 50 provides the Principal B-Vitamins in a balanced High-Potency formulation*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
250.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Biotin50mcg167%
Calcium0mg0%
Folic Acid400mcg
Niacin100mg625%
Riboflavin50mg3846%
Thiamin50mg4167%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Inositol , Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide , Croscarmellose Sodium , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . ) , Ethylcellulose , Dicalcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid ( Veg . ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More