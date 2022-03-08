Carlson B Compleet 50
B-Complete • 50 provides the Principal B-Vitamins in a balanced High-Potency formulation*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Inositol , Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) . Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide , Croscarmellose Sodium , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . ) , Ethylcellulose , Dicalcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid ( Veg . ) .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
