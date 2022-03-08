Carlson Biotin Perspective: front
Carlson Biotin

5000 mcg - 100 CapsulesUPC: 0008839524920
Biotin is a water soluble B-complex vitamin. It plays an integral role in the normal metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and proteins.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . ) , Silicon Dioxide , Beef Gelatin Capsule .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
