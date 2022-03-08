Carlson Biotin
Product Details
Biotin is a water soluble B-complex vitamin. It plays an integral role in the normal metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and proteins.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . ) , Silicon Dioxide , Beef Gelatin Capsule .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More