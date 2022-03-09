Carlson Buffalo Liver Supplements Perspective: front
Carlson Buffalo Liver Supplements

180 ctUPC: 0008839507051
Carlson Buffalo Liver capsules are prepared with Buffalo Liver from a private herd of range-fed young buffalo (bison) naturally raised on unsprayed land high in the mountains. The Buffalo are NOT treated with antibiotics, steroids or similar drugs. To retain natural nutrients, the Buffalo Liver has been freeze-dried. Each capsule contains 500 mg of Buffalo Liver Concentrate*. Approximately ½ ounce of fresh liver is used to produce 6 capsules. Buffalo Liver is rich in nutrients, especially those essential to maintaining and building healthy blood*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg2%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Buffalo Liver Concentrate , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Beef Gelatin Capsule .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

