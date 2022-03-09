Carlson Buffalo Liver capsules are prepared with Buffalo Liver from a private herd of range-fed young buffalo (bison) naturally raised on unsprayed land high in the mountains. The Buffalo are NOT treated with antibiotics, steroids or similar drugs. To retain natural nutrients, the Buffalo Liver has been freeze-dried. Each capsule contains 500 mg of Buffalo Liver Concentrate*. Approximately ½ ounce of fresh liver is used to produce 6 capsules. Buffalo Liver is rich in nutrients, especially those essential to maintaining and building healthy blood*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.