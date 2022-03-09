Carlson C-Gel Vitamin C Supplements
Product Details
Vitamin C is an essential antioxidant nutrient. It is necessary for the building of collagen, maintaining teeth and gum tissue health, and the normal functioning of the body''s natural defenses*.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Safflower Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Beeswax , Lecithin , Carob .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
