Carlson Chelated Cal-Mag
Product Details
Carlson Chelated Cal-Mag is calcium and magnesium chelated with glycine, an important amino acid in human nutrition, to promote the absorption of minerals.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Stearic Acid ( Veg . ) , Ethylcellulose , Magnesium Stearate ( Veg . ) , Food Glaze .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
