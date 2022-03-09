Hover to Zoom
Carlson Chelated Copper
250 TabletsUPC: 0008839505542
Product Details
As a component of multiple enzymes copper plays a role in many reactions including: promoting cellular metabolism, the formation of connective tissue. and aids in the absorption, storage and metabolism or iron.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
250.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid ( Veg ) , Silicon Dioxide , Croscarmellose Sodium , Magnesium Stearate , Hydroxypropyl Cellulose .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
