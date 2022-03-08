Carlson Chelated Magnesium
Product Details
Magnesium is an essential mineral, important for many vital body functions, including maintaining proper heart rhythm, nervous system function, and the normal utilization of calcium and potassium.
The magnesium is chelated with glycine (an important amino acid in human nutrition) to promote absorption.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Magnesium ( , from : Magnesium Glycinate Chelate , Magnesium Oxide , Magnesium Stearate ) . Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Hydroxypropyl Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Magnesium Stearate , Food Glaze , Methylcellulose , Polyethylene Glycol , Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
