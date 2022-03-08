Carlson Chelated Magnesium Perspective: front
Carlson Chelated Magnesium

180 TabletsUPC: 0008839505612
Product Details

Magnesium is an essential mineral, important for many vital body functions, including maintaining proper heart rhythm, nervous system function, and the normal utilization of calcium and potassium.

The magnesium is chelated with glycine (an important amino acid in human nutrition) to promote absorption.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
180.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Magnesium ( , from : Magnesium Glycinate Chelate , Magnesium Oxide , Magnesium Stearate ) . Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Hydroxypropyl Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Magnesium Stearate , Food Glaze , Methylcellulose , Polyethylene Glycol , Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
