Carlson Chelated Zinc
30 mg - 250 TabletsUPC: 0008839505772
Product Details
Carlson CHELATED ZINC is prepared to aid the absorption of zinc. The zinc is chelated with glycine (an important amino acid in human nutrition). Chelation helps the body to transport minerals across the intestinal wall as part of digestion.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
250.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Carob Powder , Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide , Croscarmellose Sodium .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More