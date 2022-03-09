Carlson Cod Liver Oil Low A 1000 mg Softgels Perspective: front
Carlson Cod Liver Oil Low A 1000 mg Softgels

300 CTUPC: 0008839501393
Product Details

Cod Liver Oil Gems™ Low Vitamin A provide 230 mg of omega-3s in a single soft gel and are low in vitamin A for those who are already receiving the recommended daily intake. The beneficial omega-3s EPA and DHA support heart and brain health and promote optimal wellness. Cod Liver Oil Gems are sourced from the highest quality wild-caught Arctic cod off the coast of Norway using traditional, sustainable methods.

  • Dietary Supplement
  • Wild Norwegian
  • 230 mg Omega-3s
  • Natural Lemon Flavor
  • Heart Health • Brain Function • Optimal Wellness
  • Purity Guaranteed 
  • Freshness & Potency
  • Gluten Free • No Artificial Preservatives
  • Friend Of The Sea

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
300.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin A45International Unit5%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin A ( , from : Cod Liver Oil ) , Vitamin D3 ( , from : Cod Liver Oil ) , Vitamin E ( as : Natural D-alpha Tocopherol ) , Norwegian Cod Liver Oil , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Natural Lemon Flavor .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
