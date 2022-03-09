Carlson Cod Liver Oil Low A 1000 mg Softgels
Product Details
Cod Liver Oil Gems™ Low Vitamin A provide 230 mg of omega-3s in a single soft gel and are low in vitamin A for those who are already receiving the recommended daily intake. The beneficial omega-3s EPA and DHA support heart and brain health and promote optimal wellness. Cod Liver Oil Gems are sourced from the highest quality wild-caught Arctic cod off the coast of Norway using traditional, sustainable methods.
- Dietary Supplement
- Wild Norwegian
- 230 mg Omega-3s
- Natural Lemon Flavor
- Heart Health • Brain Function • Optimal Wellness
- Purity Guaranteed
- Freshness & Potency
- Gluten Free • No Artificial Preservatives
- Friend Of The Sea
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin A ( , from : Cod Liver Oil ) , Vitamin D3 ( , from : Cod Liver Oil ) , Vitamin E ( as : Natural D-alpha Tocopherol ) , Norwegian Cod Liver Oil , Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA ( Eicosapentaenoic Acid ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Soft Gel Shell ( Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water ) , Natural Lemon Flavor .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
