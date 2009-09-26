Carlson CoQ10 Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Carlson CoQ10

100 mg - 90 SoftgelsUPC: 0008839508241
Purchase Options

Product Details

Co-Enzyme Q10 is a substance all cells need to live. It is also called "ubiquinone", which is very fitting because Co-Q10 is literally ubiquitous (everywhere) in your body, as well as all living systems. It is one of the vital keys to the process that produces most of your cellular energy.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CoQ10 ( Coenzyme Q10 ) , Other Ingredients : Sunflower Oil , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Titanium Dioxide , Annatto .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More