Carlson CoQ10
CoQ10 softgels promote normal energy production and heart function. Each CoQ10 softgel contains coenzyme Q10 (ubiquinone) naturally derived by fermentation. Double protection: natural vitamin E & an opaque softgel team up to protect the freshness and potency.
- 100 mg of CoEnzyme Q10
- Promotes Normal Energy Production & Heart Function
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Titanium Dioxide , Annatto . , Co Q10 , Vitamin E
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
