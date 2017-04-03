Carlson CoQ10 Perspective: front
CoQ10 softgels promote normal energy production and heart function. Each CoQ10 softgel contains coenzyme Q10 (ubiquinone) naturally derived by fermentation. Double protection: natural vitamin E & an opaque softgel team up to protect the freshness and potency.

  • 100 mg of CoEnzyme Q10
  • Promotes Normal Energy Production & Heart Function

 

 

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Sunflower Oil , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Titanium Dioxide , Annatto . , Co Q10 , Vitamin E

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

