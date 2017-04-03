CoQ10 softgels promote normal energy production and heart function. Each CoQ10 softgel contains coenzyme Q10 (ubiquinone) naturally derived by fermentation. Double protection: natural vitamin E & an opaque softgel team up to protect the freshness and potency.

100 mg of CoEnzyme Q10

Promotes Normal Energy Production & Heart Function

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.