Carlson E-Gems Elite Natural Vitamin E Soft Gels 400IU
Product Details
Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect body cells from free radical damage.* E-Gems Elite is an exclusive blend of 8 forms of 100% natural source tocopherols and tocotrienols, providing the entire family of vitamin E.*
- Natural Vitamin E
- Complete E Complex
- Gluten, Sugar and Preservative Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
D-gamma Tocopherol , D-beta and D-delta Tocopherol , Tocotrienols . Other Ingredients : Sunflower Oil , Palm Oil , Soybean Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More