Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect body cells from free radical damage*.

E-GEMS® Elite is an exclusive blend of8 forms of100% natural-source tocopherols and tocotrienols providing the entire family of vitamin E*.

  • Gluten Free
  • Sugar Free
  • Preservative Free

Nutrition Facts
240.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
D-gamma Tocopherol , D-beta and D-delta Tocopherol , Tocotrienols . Other Ingredients : Sunflower Oil , Palm Oil , Soybean Oil . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

