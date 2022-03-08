Carlson E-GEMS® Elite
Product Details
Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect body cells from free radical damage*.
E-GEMS® Elite is an exclusive blend of8 forms of100% natural-source tocopherols and tocotrienols providing the entire family of vitamin E*.
- Gluten Free
- Sugar Free
- Preservative Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
D-gamma Tocopherol , D-beta and D-delta Tocopherol , Tocotrienols . Other Ingredients : Sunflower Oil , Palm Oil , Soybean Oil . Soft Gel Shell : Beef Gelatin , Glycerin , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More